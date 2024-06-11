PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stake Lifted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $114,043,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,488,000 after acquiring an additional 168,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,459,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in PTC by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 332,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after purchasing an additional 113,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $175.54 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.46. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

