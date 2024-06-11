Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.50 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.5 %

WSM stock opened at $296.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.89 and a twelve month high of $348.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.05.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,076 shares of company stock worth $24,095,258. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WSM shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.13.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

