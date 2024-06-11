Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 555.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 521,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 29.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,786,000 after purchasing an additional 256,326 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.1 %

PSA opened at $274.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

