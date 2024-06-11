PVH Corp. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PVH in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.39. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $11.18 per share.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PVH. TD Cowen raised their target price on PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.81.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $120.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average of $119.49. PVH has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,570,000 after buying an additional 55,601 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 648.1% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503,586 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,911,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PVH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

