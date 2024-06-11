Pyxis Tankers Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PXSAP)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Pyxis Tankers has increased its dividend by an average of 75.2% annually over the last three years.
Pyxis Tankers Trading Up 0.6 %
Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
