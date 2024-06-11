Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Issued By Roth Capital

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for ReNew Energy Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $6.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 87,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 18.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 119,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

