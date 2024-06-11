Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for V.F. Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in V.F. by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

