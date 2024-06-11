Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Reduced by Analyst

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $284.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProAssurance

ProAssurance Stock Performance

Shares of PRA stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ProAssurance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 168,634 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth $2,988,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 25.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 548,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 110,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 455.7% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 80,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.