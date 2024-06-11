Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Issued By Zacks Research

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.52. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.43 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTB. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.04.

NYSE:MTB opened at $143.91 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,265,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,322,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,398 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,672 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

