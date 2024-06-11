Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Lowered by Analyst

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penumbra in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Shares of PEN opened at $188.06 on Monday. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12.

In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $37,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $262,236.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $130,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,281 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,476.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $37,940.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,236.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 357.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

