Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research note issued on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 164.09%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JILL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

JILL stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $421.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Insider Transactions at J.Jill

In other news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $122,247.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $122,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jyothi Rao sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in J.Jill by 2,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in J.Jill by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

