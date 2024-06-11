Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Issued By William Blair

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Sprinklr in a report released on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,001 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,566 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $12,889,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 1,185.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 964,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 19,023.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 707,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127 over the last three months. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Further Reading

