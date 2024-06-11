Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Cut by Analyst

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Semtech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The company had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million.
Semtech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.63.
Insider Transactions at Semtech
In other news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after purchasing an additional 613,274 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Semtech by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 563,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 167,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $43,504,000.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
