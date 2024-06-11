Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Decreased by Zacks Research

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $309.13 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $140.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.96 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 100.74% and a negative net margin of 4.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 140.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,340 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at $3,870,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 23.0% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 753,237 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $1,652,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 850,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 594,333 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.67%.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

