Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FAST. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.8 %

FAST opened at $63.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,513,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 497.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,083,000 after buying an additional 2,580,478 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $195,459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,936 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

