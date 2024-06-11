Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Herc by 4.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Herc by 9.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 11.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after buying an additional 34,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 28.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $1,026,529.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,996 shares of company stock worth $5,656,956. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Stock Performance

Herc stock opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

