Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 41,945 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,945 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 261,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after purchasing an additional 795,754 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,869,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

