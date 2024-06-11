Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rallybio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rallybio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth about $4,128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rallybio stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -1.65. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

