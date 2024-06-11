RBC Bearings (RBC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE: RBC) recently:
- 5/29/2024 – RBC Bearings is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2024 – RBC Bearings had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $245.00 to $276.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2024 – RBC Bearings had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2024 – RBC Bearings had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $245.00 to $276.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2024 – RBC Bearings had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $309.00 to $328.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of RBC stock opened at $276.10 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.55.
RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
