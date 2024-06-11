Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Ready Capital Price Performance

NYSE:RC opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.42. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 23.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 22,150 shares of company stock valued at $189,030 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,067,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter worth $12,473,000. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $7,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,429,000 after acquiring an additional 735,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter worth $4,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

