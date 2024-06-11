Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,095 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,812,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,350,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,725,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 972.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 235,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,392,000.

Shares of IFRA opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

