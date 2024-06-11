Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,472 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 144,370 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 99,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,376,560 shares of company stock valued at $240,032,613. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.72, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

