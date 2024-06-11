Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 685 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 34,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 102,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.5 %

AMD opened at $160.34 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.90. The company has a market cap of $259.16 billion, a PE ratio of 235.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

