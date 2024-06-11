Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 144 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,797,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,224 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,861,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $252.46 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $142.92 and a 52-week high of $283.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.07.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

