Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,225 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $90,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 53,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.79 and a 200-day moving average of $145.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.