Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

