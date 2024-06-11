Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 432,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 126,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,497,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last 90 days.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

