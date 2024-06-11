Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in RTX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in RTX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after buying an additional 2,294,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Down 1.0 %

RTX opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.