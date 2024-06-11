Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $128.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $132.36. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

