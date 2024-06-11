Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $368.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.16 and its 200-day moving average is $386.16. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $353.15 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

