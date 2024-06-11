Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VMBS opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
