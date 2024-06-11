Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $761,000 Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,734.4% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 354,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 335,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth $12,032,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth $11,427,000. Finally, Ratio Wealth Group raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 130,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

QQQE stock opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $70.18 and a 1-year high of $89.86.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.