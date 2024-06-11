Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 148.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,503,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 117,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 92,953 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,862,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TUA opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

