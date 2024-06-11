Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $293.11 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

