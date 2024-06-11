Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $822,000 Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

VNQI opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

