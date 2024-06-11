Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $918,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,010,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,805,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSP opened at $165.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.