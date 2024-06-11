Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

