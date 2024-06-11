Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $788,000 in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $334.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.61. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $334.90.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,344,834.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.