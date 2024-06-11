Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,103 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.62. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

