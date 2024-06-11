Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,685 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

