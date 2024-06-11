Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 891 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 259,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

