Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 33,599 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,599 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

