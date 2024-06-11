Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 492 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

NYSE:PSX opened at $138.11 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

