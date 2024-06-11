Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $304.72 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.61. The stock has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

