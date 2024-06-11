Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 823 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.58 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

