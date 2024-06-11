Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,293,000 after purchasing an additional 247,674 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,055,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

