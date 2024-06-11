Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 121,551 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 629.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $121.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

