Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $183.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.83. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

