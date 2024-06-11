Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 18.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 206,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $62,466,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $332.75 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

