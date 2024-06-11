Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 432.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,242,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 115.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,914,000 after acquiring an additional 964,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,077,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,350,000 after acquiring an additional 388,148 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.73%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

